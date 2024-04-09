Martha Karua Accuses President Ruto Of Neglecting Kenyans Amidst Doctor’s Strike And Fertilizer Scandal

NARC Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, has accused President William Ruto of prioritizing luxury over the welfare of Kenyan citizens.

Amidst the ongoing doctors’ strike that has left patients vulnerable, Karua lambasted the government for its misplaced focus on non-essential expenditures at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

“Our conclusion is that the lives of citizens do not matter to this regime and their priority is their own comfort and that of a selected few,” Karua said.

She said Kenyans deserve better.

“At the heart of the strike is the plight of intern doctors who are being left to stay unposted and unemployed for over a year and for some seven years and when posted being underpaid. This is happening when our health facilities are seriously understaffed and under equipped.”

Further, the party leader accused the government of neglecting food security concerns, citing the distribution of counterfeit fertilizer to farmers as evidence of systemic failures.

“This fake fertilizer heist suggests a deliberate scheme to lower food production to increase food insecurity in order to force starving Kenyans to be at the mercy of food cartels,” she added.

Martha Karua also pointed out that land grabbing has risen to an all-time high.

She condemned the eviction of people in the Ndbibi farm in Naivasha without a word from the state.

“Alas! For Ndabibi it is Ruto himself who is involved as the supposed “buyer” of the five thousand acre farm from a Mr Kipkulei,” she alleged.