Marvin Harrison Jr. Siblings: All About Jett Harrison

Marvin Darnell Harrison Jr. is a rookie wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, drafted fourth overall in 2024.

He played college football at Ohio State, earning accolades such as the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023.

Despite leading all rookies with seven touchdown catches, his first NFL season has been inconsistent, with limited big plays and challenges connecting with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Harrison Jr. is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and is noted for his impressive size and skill set.

Siblings

Marvin has a younger brother named Jett Harrison, born on June 12, 2008.

Jett is a promising wide receiver currently playing at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

He has garnered attention for his talent, with Marvin Jr. praising him as “more talented” than he was at the same age.

Jett is already receiving offers from major colleges, indicating a bright future in football, much like his brother’s successful career at Ohio State and now in the NFL.

College career

Harrison Jr. began his college career at Ohio State in 2021, joining the program as a highly touted recruit.

During his freshman season, he played a supporting role in a talented wide receiver corps that included notable players like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Although he recorded only 11 receptions for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns, his potential was evident, setting the stage for his future growth.

In 2022, Harrison Jr. broke out as a key player for the Buckeyes.

He finished the season with an impressive 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His performance in the Rose Bowl against Utah was particularly memorable, where he caught three touchdown passes, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

This breakout season earned him numerous accolades, including being named a consensus All-American and establishing himself as one of the top receivers in college football.

Harrison Jr. continued to elevate his game in 2023 during his junior season, leading the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns.

He recorded 67 receptions for 1,351 yards and 17 touchdowns, further solidifying his status as one of the best wide receivers in college football history.

His outstanding performance culminated in winning the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top receiver.

NFL career

Following his impressive college career, Harrison Jr. declared for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season.

He was selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted wide receivers in recent years.

His selection was highly anticipated due to his skill set and pedigree as the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

In his rookie season with the Cardinals, Harrison Jr. faced challenges typical of many first-year players but quickly established himself as a go-to target in the offense.

He led all rookies with seven touchdown receptions, showcasing his ability to find the end zone despite experiencing inconsistencies in yardage and big plays.

These challenges were partly due to adjusting to the NFL’s speed and complexity while developing chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Standing at 6’4″ and weighing around 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. possesses an ideal combination of size, speed, and agility that makes him a formidable threat on the field.

His long strides allow him to stretch defenses vertically while maintaining sharp route-running skills.

Additionally, his advanced understanding of the game—thanks to his upbringing as the son of an NFL legend—enables him to read defenses effectively and make quick decisions during plays.

Accolades

Harrison Jr. has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career, highlighting his exceptional talent and performance.

In 2023, he won the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing him as the nation’s most outstanding receiver, making him just the second player from Ohio State to earn this honor.

Additionally, he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year, further solidifying his status within the conference.

Harrison Jr. also finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, an impressive feat for a wide receiver.

His record-breaking season included 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking him among the top players nationally in several categories.

He set multiple school records, including being the first Ohio State receiver to achieve consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and holding the record for most career 100-yard games with 15.