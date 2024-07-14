Mary Steenburgen, an acclaimed American actress, has a net worth of $80 million, a combined wealth with her husband, fellow actor Ted Danson. Steenburgen has built her fortune through a prolific career in film and television, along with her ventures in real estate and music.

Mary Steenburgen Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth February 8, 1953 Place of Birth Newport, Arkansas Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Mary Steenburgen was born on February 8, 1953, in Newport, Arkansas. Her mother, Nellie, was a school secretary, and her father, Maurice, worked as a freight train conductor for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Steenburgen has a sister named Nancy. She studied drama at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, and in 1972, she moved to Manhattan to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse under William Esper. During this time, she worked at Doubleday publishing and as a server at the Magic Pan restaurant.

Also Read: What Is Ludwig’s Net Worth In 2024?

Steenburgen’s career breakthrough came in 1978 when she was cast as the female lead in Jack Nicholson’s Western comedy film “Goin’ South.” She secured the role after meeting Nicholson at Paramount’s New York office. The following year, she starred opposite Malcolm McDowell in the science-fiction film “Time After Time.”

Film Career

Steenburgen’s critical acclaim peaked early in her career with her role as Lynda Dummar in Jonathan Demme’s “Melvin and Howard” (1980), earning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She continued to build her filmography with notable performances in “Ragtime,” “Cross Creek,” “Parenthood,” “Elf,” “The Help,” and “Book Club.”

Her career highlights include:

1980s : “One Magic Christmas,” “Dead of Winter,” “The Whales of August,” “End of the Line,” “Miss Firecracker,” and “Parenthood.”

: “One Magic Christmas,” “Dead of Winter,” “The Whales of August,” “End of the Line,” “Miss Firecracker,” and “Parenthood.” 1990s : “Back to the Future Part III,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Philadelphia,” “It Runs in the Family,” “Powder,” and “Nixon.”

: “Back to the Future Part III,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Philadelphia,” “It Runs in the Family,” “Powder,” and “Nixon.” 2000s : “Nobody’s Baby,” “Life as a House,” “I Am Sam,” “Sunshine State,” “Elf,” “Step Brothers,” “The Proposal,” and “The Help.”

: “Nobody’s Baby,” “Life as a House,” “I Am Sam,” “Sunshine State,” “Elf,” “Step Brothers,” “The Proposal,” and “The Help.” 2010s: “Song One,” “Dean,” “Book Club,” “Happiest Season,” and “Nightmare Alley.”

Television Career

Steenburgen’s television debut was in a 1983 episode of “Faerie Tale Theatre” as Little Red Riding Hood. She later reprised her role from “Back to the Future Part III” in the animated series from 1991 to 1992. She starred alongside Ted Danson in the CBS sitcom “Ink” (1996-1997).

Notable television roles include:

2000s : Recurring role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and main role on “Joan of Arcadia.”

: Recurring role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and main role on “Joan of Arcadia.” 2010s : Roles in “Wilfred,” “Bored to Death,” “30 Rock,” “Justified,” “Togetherness,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “The Last Man on Earth.”

: Roles in “Wilfred,” “Bored to Death,” “30 Rock,” “Justified,” “Togetherness,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “The Last Man on Earth.” 2020s: Recurring roles in “Bless the Harts,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” and a main role in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Music Career

After undergoing minor arm surgery in 2007, Steenburgen began experiencing music in her head and decided to pursue music lessons. By 2013, she had written nearly 50 songs and collaborated with various Nashville musicians. She has written songs for films, including the 2018 musical drama “Wild Rose,” and in 2020, she signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Personal Life

Mary Steenburgen was first married to actor Malcolm McDowell from 1980 to 1990, with whom she has two children. She married Ted Danson on October 7, 1995. Steenburgen is a close friend of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and has received honorary doctorate degrees from Hendrix College (1989) and Lyon College (2006).

Real Estate

Mary and Ted own several properties, primarily in the Los Angeles area. They sold a nine-acre property in Ojai, California, for $8.75 million in 2019, which they had bought in 2005 for $4.5 million. They own another home in Ojai, purchased in 2017 for $2.4 million, and a home in Santa Monica, California, bought in 2014 for $3.5 million, with an adjoining property acquired in 2019 for $5.2 million. Additionally, they own a cottage in Nashville and a six-acre multi-residence spread on Martha’s Vineyard.

Mary Steenburgen Net Worth

Mary Steenburgen net worth is $80 million.