Mason dies after being hit by falling wood at construction site in Kisumu

A mason working on one of the Affordable Housing projects died after he was hit by a falling wood in Kondele, Kisumu County.

The victim was among dozens of workers at the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project when the incident happened on Thursday July 17 afternoon.

The wood fell from the ninth floor of the house, hitting him in the head.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Such incidents have been on the rise at construction sites amid calls on the contractors to ensure their workers’ safety.

Past investigations show most workers at construction sites do not have protective gear when on duty.

This exposes them to the dangers of falling objects.

Police and officials from the affected counties are investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, police in Katito, Kisumu are investigating the murder of one Kennedy Odoyo whose body was found lying on the doorstep of a house in the village.

The man had a deep cut in the neck when he was found unconscious.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His body was found at the doorstep of a man who was away at work at that time.

Police said the neigbours at the scene said they had heard commotion outside before the body was discovered.

The assailants escaped after some of the neighbours responded to the scene on Thursday morning.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Matisi, Webuye, Bungoma County, the body of one Joseph Wanjala, 22 was found in a sugarcane plantation after suspected murder.

The man was reported missing on July 14 until three days later, when the body was discovered at the site.

The body had deep cuts in the head anda broken neck, police who visited the scene said.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.