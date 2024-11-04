Mason Dies After Falling From Third Floor of Building Under Construction in Kasarani

A mason died after he fell from the third floor of a building under construction in Nairobi’s Kasarani area.

The incident happened on Saturday November 2 evening as Kennedy Oduor and other masons worked on the third floor of the structure in Seasons area.

Witnesses said he slipped and fell off landing on his head. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital where he was rushed soon after the tragedy.

Police visited the scene and ordered it be closed as investigations go on.

Officials from the National Construction Authority and Nairobi City County were informed of the incident and joined the probe.

Such tragedies have been on the rise amid calls for safety at places of work and especially construction sites.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In the same area, one Mary Mukami, 75 was found dead in her house in the Zimmerman area.

The body which had no visible injuries, was removed to Kenyatta University Memorial Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

And a man drowned in Nairobi River in Gikomba area, Nairobi.

Members of the public reported that an unknown adult male had drowned at the river prompting police to visit the scene.

Officials from the Nairobi County Fire Department joined the efforts to retrieve the body from the water after the Sunday evening discovery.

Police said they are investigating if the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped there or he drowned.

In the Ridgeways area, a senior retired Kenya Revenue Authority official identified as Dominic Gatukui Muigai, 75 died in his house.

He was a former KRA deputy commissioner.

He had complained he was feeling unwell, his family said.

The body, which had no injuries was moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary awaiting autopsy, police said.