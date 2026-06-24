Mason dies after falling from unfinished building in Nyeri

A 61-year-old mason died after reportedly falling from an unfinished commercial building in Mweiga, Kieni West Sub-county, Nyeri County.

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday after a patrol officer discovered the body of a man lying next to a staircase at the rear of the unfinished storey building during a routine patrol.

Police officers who visited the scene identified the deceased as John Maina Ndirangu, who had been working as a mason at the construction site.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ndirangu had earlier left a nearby bar after consuming alcohol. Police believe he went to the first floor of the unfinished building, picked up a mattress, and while walking down the staircase, slipped and fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

The body was found with blood oozing from the mouth and nose and a slight cut on the head.

The body was moved to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Elsewhere, police have launched investigations after the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the River Tana in Ndithini Sub-county, Machakos County.

The body was found floating in the river at Kasovilo Sub-location.

Police said the deceased was an unidentified African adult female. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and the tongue was protruding from the mouth at the time it was recovered.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Murang’a Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination and identification.

Meanwhile, police in Nyandarua County have launched investigations after the body of a 30-year-old man was discovered on a farm near a church under suspicious circumstances.

Members of the public alerted police after finding the lifeless body on Saturday near a farm close to PCEA Church in Nyandarua North Sub-County.

The deceased was identified as Antony Kibe Wairimu, 30, a resident of Gwakungu Township. Police found his body lying half-naked, with blood-stained fluid around the anal area and slight bruises on his left knee.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are treating the death as a suspected murder. Police said the post-mortem examination will help establish the cause of death and whether the injuries are consistent with a sexual assault or any other form of fatal attack. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.