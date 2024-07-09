Mason Electrocuted at Construction Site in Kayole

A 40-year-old mason was electrocuted after leaning on an electric pole in Kayole area, Nairobi.

Police said Geoffrey Kadenge was at a construction site on Monday July 8 when he stepped back from his place for a rest at about 3 pm.

According to police, he leaned on an electric pole, which had a live wire. He then touched the live wire, which electrocuted him.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased was among almost 20 workers at the site. The incident prompted works at the site to be shut then on temporary basis.

Police visited the scene and announced they had launched investigations into the same.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Such accidents are common at construction sites amid calls on the contractors to take measures to ensure the protection of the workers.

Most of the incidents are pending under probe.

Meanwhile, a suspected thief was lynched by a mob in Githurai area, Nairobi.

The deceased is said to have snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian while armed with a knife.

The victim raised an alarm, which alerted the locals who descended on him with kicks and blows killing him on the spot.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification, autopsy and probe.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

The police want suspects to be arrested and surrendered to authorities for processing.

Cases of mob lynching are on the rise in the country amid calls for civic education to address the menace.

Last week, three people were lynched in an attack in Kakamega after they were suspected to be involved in child trafficking and theft. Police say they are investigating the incident and hope to arrest suspects.