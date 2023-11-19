Mastermind Behind Sh439 Trillion Fraud Arrested in Gigiri

DCI detectives have arrested the mastermind behind the Sh439 trillion fraud scheme targeting two Dutch nationals.

Isaiah Aluodo Belek, who was found in Gigiri, is said to have drafted communications with the two foreigners, alongside eight other suspects who were arrested on Wednesday at a warehouse on Mombasa Road.

The eight are; Moses Otieno, Peter Aura, Brian Waweru, John Kalombo, Peter Kisanya, Noah Ouma, Charity Njeri and Mercy Cheptoo.

At the warehouse were several pallets containing fake US dollars, suspected stolen jungle fatigues meant for police officers and Customs reflector jackets among other items.

Aluodo is in police custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.

Police also seized his vehicle – a Mercedes Benz – believed to have been proceeds of crime.

The other suspects have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, being in possession of forged bank notes and possessing police uniforms.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and sought to be released on bond.

Their bail application will be heard on November 21.

“In this orchestrated fraudulent scheme, the foreigners were contacted through a WhatsApp call by a number registered in the name ‘Canopy Shield Agencies’, by a caller who informed them that their consignment of 40 pallets had been held at the Kenya Customs Warehouse pending duty fee payment of USD 36,000 (Ksh.5.5 million),” said DCI.

The Dutch nationals then traveled to Kenya to clear the outstanding custom fees.

“The caller who posed as a Customs officer convinced the complainants that the first batch of 40 pallets contained USD 4 billion and that they were being flown through Kenya to facilitate their clearance and smooth entry to Dubai,” added DCI.

“Unbeknownst to the fraudsters that detectives had got wind of the on-goings. As the eight suspects got busy around the warehouse convincing their targets to part with the USD 36,000, the operations team stormed the premises.

“The operation is ongoing with the two foreign nationals being interviewed to shed light on the business deal in question.”