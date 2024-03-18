Matara to be Detained Further as Court Adjourns Bail Hearing to May

The prime suspect in murder of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi will spend more time in remand after the High Court adjourned the hearing for bail/bond application.

When the parties in the case where John Matara is charged with the murder of Wahu appeared before High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo directed them to be back on May 9.

This is after Matara’s advocate Samuel Ayora told the court that he could not argue the matter without the pre-bail report.

The report, which he says will have an impact on the outcome of the applicant, is yet to be submitted to court.

There were orders from February 26, to have the report submitted early prior to March 18.

The state requested for more time on Monday prompting the judge’s move.

The probation department will be able to present the report in two weeks.

Ayora asked for a nearer date arguing that the report ought to have already been produced and the delay should not affect his client.

The judge however explained that he could only give a date in May, explaining that the High Court is breaking for recess and he will be on leave until late April.

He directed that the pre-bail report be filed and served to the parties in the case including the defendant and victim’s lawyer in 21 days from March 18.

Matara will continue to held at the Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Centre awaiting the hearing and determination on whether he will be released on bond/bail.