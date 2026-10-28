Mateusz Morawiecki Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Hungarian Politician

Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki is a Polish economist, banker, and politician born on 20 June 1968 in Wrocław.

He is the son of Jadwiga Morawiecka, a chemist, and Kornel Morawiecki, a physicist and prominent anti-communist opposition activist who founded and led Fighting Solidarity.

Raised in a household deeply involved in underground resistance against the communist regime, Morawiecki himself participated in opposition activities as a teenager, including printing and distributing underground materials.

He studied history at the University of Wrocław, completed additional studies in business administration, earned an MBA, and pursued further education in European studies and law at institutions including the University of Hamburg and the University of Basel.

Before entering high-level politics he built a successful career in banking, serving as CEO of Bank Zachodni WBK.

He later held ministerial posts and served as Prime Minister of Poland from December 2017 to December 2023.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mateusz is the only son of Jadwiga and Kornel Morawiecki and grew up with three sisters from that marriage.

The oldest is Anna, born in 1960. Next is Marta, born in 1965.

A sister named Magdalena was born in 1966 but died at the age of five months from a congenital heart condition; Morawiecki has said he never knew her.

The youngest sister, Maria, was born in 1973.

He has also spoken of a half-brother, Jerzy Morawiecki, born in 1993 to his father and a later partner, Anna Michalczyk.

Career

As a teenager Morawiecki was already active in the anti-communist underground, helping print and distribute opposition materials linked to Fighting Solidarity.

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After the fall of communism he completed his university studies and began a professional career that included work in publishing and consulting before moving into banking.

He joined Bank Zachodni in the late 1990s, rose through management ranks, and became CEO of Bank Zachodni WBK in 2007, a position he held until 2015.

He also lectured at universities and participated in Poland’s European Union accession negotiations in the area of banking and finance.

In 2015 he entered government as Minister of Development under Prime Minister Beata Szydło, later adding the finance portfolio and serving as Deputy Prime Minister.

In December 2017 he was appointed Prime Minister, a post he held through three cabinets until December 2023.

During his premiership he oversaw economic policy focused on growth, industrial development, and social programs while navigating domestic and European political challenges.

After leaving office he remained active in politics, including as a member of parliament and in leadership roles within conservative European groupings.

Accolades

Morawiecki has received several Polish state decorations recognizing both his earlier opposition activities and his later public service.

These include the Cross of Freedom and Solidarity in 2013 for contributions to independence, sovereignty, and human rights, and the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta in 2015 for merits in supporting Polish culture and national heritage.

He was later awarded the Silver Cross of Fighting Solidarity.

Internationally he has been honored with the Grand Cross of the Order for Merits to Lithuania and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (second class) from Ukraine.

He has also received recognition from banking institutions and economic forums, including the title of Man of the Year at the Krynica Economic Forum.