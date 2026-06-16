Mathari Hospital Advertises CEO Position

Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), inviting applications from qualified and experienced Kenyans to lead the country’s premier mental health referral facility.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 16, the hospital, a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency (SAGA), said it is seeking a suitably qualified, dynamic, visionary and results-oriented individual to head the institution.

According to the advertisement, the CEO will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the hospital under the general direction and supervision of the Board of Directors.

Applicants are required to have at least 15 years of relevant work experience, including 10 years in a senior management position in either the public or private sector.

Candidates must also hold a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery or any other recognised health profession, as well as a Master’s degree in a health-related field from a recognised institution. Qualifications in Business Administration or Management will be an added advantage.

Other requirements include registration with the relevant professional body, possession of a valid practising licence or certificate, computer application skills, and a clear understanding of local, national and international laws, policies and regulatory frameworks governing the health sector, public finance management and public procurement procedures.

Applicants must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

The hospital said shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Interested candidates have been asked to submit a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, a copy of their national identity card or passport, and contacts of three referees.

Applications should be addressed to the Chairperson, Board of Directors, Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, P.O. Box 40663-00100, Nairobi.

The hospital said hard-copy applications can be delivered to the Chief Executive Officer’s office or submitted electronically through the email address: boardchair@mntrh.go.ke.