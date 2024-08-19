Matthew Lillard’s Net Worth

Matthew Lillard, an American actor and producer, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Lillard rose to fame in the 1990s with roles in films like Serial Mom, Hackers, and Scream. His performance in the 1998 film SLC Punk! garnered critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. While Lillard has played a variety of roles throughout his career, he is perhaps best known to younger audiences as Shaggy from the Scooby-Doo franchise, a character he has portrayed both in live-action films and as a voice actor.

Matthew Lillard Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth January 24, 1970 Place of Birth Lansing, Michigan Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

Early Life

Matthew Lyn Lillard was born on January 24, 1970, in Lansing, Michigan. He moved to Tustin, California, at a young age, where he was raised alongside his younger sister. After high school, Lillard pursued his passion for acting by attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he studied alongside fellow actor Paul Rudd. He also honed his skills at the Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City.

Matthew Lillard Career

Lillard’s acting career began shortly after high school when he hosted a skateboard variety show called SK8-TV. His film career took off in the early 1990s with a role in Serial Mom. He gained further recognition with his performance in Hackers (1995), a film that, despite its initial commercial failure, became a cult classic. The movie, which featured a young Angelina Jolie, grossed almost $29 million on a $6.5 million budget and helped establish Lillard’s presence in Hollywood.

Also Read: Martin Garrix’s Net Worth

Lillard’s breakthrough came with his role as Stu Macher in the 1996 horror film Scream, which grossed $173 million on a $15 million budget. His performance in SLC Punk! further showcased his acting range, earning him praise from critics despite the film’s mixed reviews.

Iconic Role as Shaggy

The role that would define Lillard’s career came in 2002 when he was cast as Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo film. He reprised the role in the 2004 sequel and continued to voice Shaggy in various animated Scooby-Doo projects after the original voice actor, Casey Kasem, retired in 2009. Lillard’s portrayal of Shaggy has become iconic, although he was notably not chosen to voice the character in the 2020 CGI reboot Scoob!.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Lillard balanced his work in both comedic and dramatic roles. He appeared in films like The Groomsmen and Without a Paddle and took on more serious roles in movies like The Descendants, Trouble with the Curve, and Match. In 2011, Lillard made his directorial debut with the film Fat Kid Rules the World, which was well-received, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lillard’s television work includes guest appearances in popular series such as House and Criminal Minds. He also played significant roles in The Bridge, Twin Peaks (Season 3), and the NBC series Good Girls, where he portrayed Christina Hendricks’ unfaithful husband.

Personal Life

In 2000, Matthew Lillard married Heather Helm, and the couple has three children. They live in Los Angeles and have been together for over two decades.

Dungeons & Dragons Enthusiast

Lillard is an avid fan of the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. In 2005, he participated in a D&D tournament in Hollywood and later played the game in an online series called Dice, Camera, Action, with Christopher Perkins serving as the Dungeon Master.

Real Estate

Lillard’s real estate ventures include purchasing a home in Los Angeles with his then-fiancée Heather Helm in 1999. In 2010, they bought a Pasadena home for $1.18 million. The property, built in 1930, features five bedrooms and 3,030 square feet of living space. The couple previously sold another Pasadena home, which they had purchased in 2002 for $1.3 million. They also own a two-bedroom home in Alhambra, California.

Matthew Lillard Net Worth

Matthew Lillard net worth is $6 million.