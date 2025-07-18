Matthew Nable Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Matthew Nable, born on March 8, 1972, in Sydney, Australia, is a multifaceted talent known for his work as an actor, writer, sports commentator, and former professional rugby league player.

Raised on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Nable spent parts of his childhood in Portsea, Victoria, and Albury due to his father Dave’s military service.

His father also served as a trainer for the Australian national rugby league team, embedding the sport deeply in the family’s life.

Nable’s early years were shaped by this transient lifestyle and a close-knit family environment, which included his siblings.

Transitioning from a rugby career in the 1990s to a successful creative career, Nable has become a prominent figure in Australian entertainment.

Siblings

Matthew grew up in a family of five siblings, with two brothers, Damien and Aaron, and a younger brother, Adam, being the most prominently mentioned in connection to his life and career.

Damien Nable played in the lower grades for the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, sharing Matthew’s passion for rugby league, though he did not reach the same level of professional success.

Adam Nable, the youngest, carved out a successful career as a professional rugby league player, competing for notable teams such as the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, Balmain Tigers, and North Queensland Cowboys.

Tragically, Aaron Nable, a former national amateur boxing champion who trained under Johnny Lewis and sparred with boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in July 2022 and passed away in March 2024 at the age of 46.

Aaron’s diagnosis deeply affected Matthew, who raised over $100,000 for MND research and spoke candidly about the emotional toll of watching his brother’s health deteriorate.

Career

Nable began as a professional rugby league player in the 1990s, playing for the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Winfield Cup Premiership, as well as stints with Carlisle and the London Broncos in England.

After retiring from rugby at 23, Nable briefly pursued amateur boxing, competing for the state light-heavyweight title, before working as a beer salesman and personal trainer.

His true calling emerged when he left these jobs to pursue writing, mentored by Booker Prize-winning novelist Thomas Keneally.

Nable wrote the screenplay for The Final Winter (2007), a rugby league drama based on his unpublished novel, in which he also starred as Mick “Grub” Henderson.

Despite critical praise, the film was a box office failure.

This marked the start of his acting career, leading to roles in major films like Killer Elite (2011) alongside Jason Statham, Clive Owen, and Robert De Niro, and Riddick (2013) with Vin Diesel, where he played Boss Johns.

On television, Nable gained recognition for portraying Ra’s al Ghul in Arrow (2014–2015) and Legends of Tomorrow (2016), earning praise for bringing “charisma and danger” to the role.

He also starred in Australian series such as East West 101, Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms (2012), Underbelly: Badness (2012), and Mr Inbetween (2018–2021).

Nable’s writing career includes novels like We Don’t Live Here Anymore (2009), Faces in the Clouds (2011), Guilt (2015), and Still (2021), all receiving positive reception.

He has also contributed to sports media, collaborating with Matthew Johns on The Matty Johns Show and appearing in Fox Sports cinematics, particularly for Fox League.

In 2024, Nable joined the cast of Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar, and he has taken on directing, notably with the film Transfusion.

Accolades

Nable has been nominated for four AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards, acknowledging his acting prowess.

His performance as swimming coach Frank Torma in the 2016 ABC series Barracuda garnered an AACTA nomination, highlighting his ability to portray complex characters.

The Final Winter (2007), which he wrote and starred in, received critical acclaim and a warm reception at the Sydney Film Festival, establishing him as a serious talent in both writing and acting.

His novels, particularly Faces in the Clouds (2011) and Still (2021), have also won critical praise for their emotional depth and storytelling.

Nable’s portrayal of Ra’s al Ghul in Arrow was lauded by IGN’s Jesse Schedeen for its charisma and intensity, contributing to his international recognition.

Beyond awards, Nable’s contributions to MND research, raising over \$100,000 following his brother Aaron’s diagnosis, reflect his impact off-screen.