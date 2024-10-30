Max Strus Siblings: Getting to Know Marty and Maggie

Max Strus is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Born on March 28, 1996, in Hickory Hills, Illinois, he played college basketball at Lewis University and DePaul University.

Strus went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Boston Celtics, later joining the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, where he reached the NBA Finals in 2023.

He signed a four-year, $63 million contract with the Cavaliers in July 2023 and made an impressive debut, scoring 27 points.

Currently, he is sidelined for at least six weeks due to a sprained ankle.

Siblings

Max has two siblings, an older brother named Marty, who played basketball at Lewis University and is currently a high school coach, and an older sister named Maggie, who played volleyball at the University of Illinois at Chicago and is now an assistant volleyball coach at DePaul University.

College career

Strus began his collegiate basketball journey at Lewis University, a Division II school in Romeoville, Illinois.

During his sophomore season in 2015-2016, he had a standout year, averaging 20.0 points per game.

This performance showcased his scoring ability and potential as a shooter, helping him gain recognition as one of the top players in Division II basketball.

After two successful years at Lewis, Strus transferred to DePaul University, a member of the Big East Conference. At DePaul, he quickly became a key player for the Blue Demons.

Over his two seasons from 2017 to 2019, he averaged 16.0 points per game in his junior year and 19.0 points per game in his senior year.

Strus set several records during his time at DePaul, becoming one of the school’s all-time leaders in three-pointers made and earning accolades for his shooting prowess.

NBA career

Despite his impressive college career, Strus went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, which allowed him to play for both the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

After a brief stint with Boston, he was waived and subsequently signed by the Chicago Bulls.

However, he played only two games for the Bulls during the 2019-2020 season but continued to develop his skills in the G League.

Strus found significant success after signing with the Miami Heat ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

He became a regular contributor to the team and played an essential role during the Heat’s playoff runs.

Notably, in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals, showcasing his shooting ability and versatility.

In July 2023, Strus signed a four-year contract worth $63 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He made an impressive debut with the Cavaliers, scoring 27 points in his first game.

Unfortunately, as of October 2024, Strus is sidelined due to a sprained ankle but is expected to contribute significantly upon his return.

Awards and accolades

Strus has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

While playing at DePaul University, he was recognized for his scoring ability and shooting skills, becoming one of the top players in the Big East Conference.

He earned All-Big East honors during his senior season, highlighting his impact on the court.

In the NBA, Strus gained attention for his performance during the playoffs with the Miami Heat, contributing significantly to their run to the NBA Finals in 2023.

His ability to shoot from long range and perform under pressure has made him a valuable player, although specific individual awards in the NBA have yet to be highlighted in available sources.