Maya Eaglin, a rising star in American journalism, is 28 years old, born in May 15, 1997. As one of the youngest on-air journalists at NBC News, she is quickly making a name for herself as a trusted and relatable voice for Gen Z. Her groundbreaking work and fresh perspective have earned her both national recognition and a loyal audience across NBC platforms.

Maya Eaglin Age 28 Years (as of 2025) Date of Birth May 15, 1997 Nationality American Birth Sign Taurus

A Young Voice with a Powerful Impact

At just 27, Maya Eaglin has already established herself as a dynamic digital reporter at NBC News. Since joining the network at age 22 in 2019, Maya has reported across major platforms, including Nightly News, NBC News Daily, TODAY, MSNBC, and NBCNews.com. She is widely admired for her storytelling style, which blends youthful insight with serious reporting.

Maya’s accomplishments speak volumes. She earned a prestigious National Gracie Award for her coverage on reparations at Georgetown University and was honored with Back-to-Back Front Page Awards for Best Digital News Story by the Newswomen’s Club of New York. Her storytelling, rooted in empathy and fact, continues to engage viewers across the country.

Early Life

Born and raised in Maryland, Maya grew up surrounded by the buzz of local news. Her mother, who worked in a marketing department at a TV station, introduced her to the newsroom environment early on. Maya recalls being fascinated by the countless screens in the control room—an experience that helped shape her love for journalism.

Her father, James Eaglin, and her older sister, Emily Eaglin—a filmmaker known for the 2018 short film Sweeter—have also played pivotal roles in her life. Maya credits her family for nurturing her passion for storytelling, writing, and connecting with people.

Education and Career

Maya graduated from Elon University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. While at Elon, she took on several roles—reporter, author, and news director—for the student broadcast station. She also interned at NPR as a digital reporter in the summer of 2019.

Also Read: Emmylou Harris Siblings: Get to Know Walter Rutland Harris Jr.

Maya’s first full-time role at NBC News was with The Rachel Maddow Show in New York, followed by a stint on Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd. She transitioned to digital reporting in February 2020, where she continues to craft compelling narratives for a wide-reaching audience.

Personal Life

Outside the newsroom, Maya shares a sweet love story with Brody Cook, her longtime boyfriend. The two first met in elementary school, drifted apart, and then reconnected later in life. Brody now works as a brand supervisor at 72andSunny and holds a degree in Government from Georgetown University.

Maya Eaglin Age

Maya Eaglin, a rising star in American journalism, is 28 years old, born in May 15, 1997.