McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Linked To E. Coli Outbreak, CDC Reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has linked McDonald’s Quarter Pounder sandwich to an outbreak of E. coli infections, which has sickened 49 people across 10 states in the US.

The CDC confirmed on Tuesday that the bacteria, known for causing severe stomach issues, has been found in the popular sandwich.

So far, 10 people have been hospitalized, and one person, an elderly adult from Colorado, has died. The cases are mostly concentrated in western and Midwestern states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

McDonald’s is cooperating with health officials to pinpoint the cause of the contamination.

As a precaution, the company has pulled certain ingredients from their Quarter Pounders in some states.

Investigators believe slivered onions used in the sandwiches may be the source of the outbreak, though no specific ingredient has been confirmed.

In response, McDonald’s has stopped using slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states while the investigation continues.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are working to determine if the contaminated onions were supplied to other businesses as well.

“McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states,” the agency said.

“It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated,” the CDC added, noting that McDonald’s has already “stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states”.

The first case of illness was reported on September 27, with victims ranging from 13 to 88 years old. One of the hospitalized patients developed a serious condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure.

While no recalls have been issued yet, McDonald’s shares dropped by 9% following the announcement. The fast-food chain stated that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure food safety and has removed affected products from its supply chain.

In a video message, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger reassured customers that the company is committed to doing the right thing, stating, “We take food safety extremely seriously.”

E.coli bacteria are usually harmless, but certain strains can produce toxins that cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever. It can take a few days after exposure for symptoms to appear.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has faced an E. coli outbreak. In 2022, six children in Alabama fell ill after eating chicken McNuggets, with four of them hospitalized.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation and investigate the source of the contamination to prevent further spread.