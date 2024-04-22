Mechanic Electrocuted at Kayole Garage

Police are investigating an incident in which a mechanic was electrocuted at a garage in Kayole, Nairobi.

Three others were injured after suffering serious burns, police said.

The incident happened Saturday at Ummah Grounds as a group of mechanics moved a tent for space to paint a car that was there.

Emmanuel Opiyo aged 27 died on the spot while the other three individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The tent had apparently got in touch with live naked wires electrocuting the four.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

A team of Kenya Power and Lighting have joined the probe into the tragedy.

Such incidents have been on the rise in informal settlements amid calls for action to address the trend.

Kenya Power officials blame illegal power connections for some of the incidents. Others say the use of quacks in wiring is another contributing factor to the incidents.

Most deaths out of electrocutions are pending under probe, police say.