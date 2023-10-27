Meek Mill Announces Formal Expungement Of Felony Record

Meek Mill, the renowned Philadelphia rapper, has revealed that his felony record has been officially expunged, marking the end of a long journey to clear his criminal history.

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle, a radio show, alongside Rick Ross, his close collaborator, Meek Mill shared the momentous news.

The interview, set to air on October 27, captured the rapper’s jubilation about this significant milestone.

“My record was still showing up as if I was a felon, if I tried to do anything, like normal,” he said.

He went on to emphasize that the process had taken several months, but he received a letter the previous day, confirming the official expungement of his record.

The exchange with Rick Ross, who was visibly elated by the news, was captured on film, with Ross exclaiming, “You already know! That boy Meek Mill record clear!”

This development follows Meek Mill’s pardon from the governor of Pennsylvania, a momentous event that transpired in January.

The rapper, eager to share the news with his followers, posted an image of a certificate signed by Governor Tom Wolf, illustrating his previous convictions and the official decision to absolve him of their legal consequences.

The certificate states: “The Board of Pardons, after full hearing, upon due public notice, and in open session, have recommended to me, in writing, with the reason therefor, the pardon of the said Robert R. Williams which recommendation and reasons have been filed in the office of the Lieutenant Governor. Given under my hand and the Great Seal of the State, at the City of Harrisburg, this 12th day of January in the year of our Lord 2023. By the governor, Tom Wolf.”

“Thankyall. I’m only gone do more for my community on god! #newlevelsunlocked,” Meek Mill celebrated the pardon

This move marked a pivotal moment for the rapper, and it is part of Governor Wolf’s broader effort to provide second chances to individuals who have faced legal consequences and serve as a positive influence in their communities.

Governor Tom Wolf granted Meek Mill and 368 other individuals a pardon at the start of the year, bringing his total number of pardons issued to 2,540 since taking office in 2015. Governor Wolf underscored the significance of the pardon process in granting individuals a fresh start and enabling them to contribute positively to their communities, breaking the cycle of defeat often associated with a criminal record.

“A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities,” he stated.

