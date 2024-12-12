Megan Fox Ends Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly Over Alleged Infidelity

Megan Fox has reportedly ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, after discovering he had been communicating with other women, a source has revealed.

The Transformers actress, 38, became suspicious during their Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colorado, and decided to check the 34-year-old musician’s phone. According to the insider, Fox found incriminating text messages involving other women, leading her to call off their relationship.

“Megan had trust issues with Colson due to his past behavior,” the source explained.

Despite their turbulent history, Fox had been willing to work through their issues and was hopeful about growing their family together. However, discovering the messages changed her perspective.

Also Read: Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Partner Machine Gun Kelly

“She is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the insider added.

Representatives for Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not responded to requests for comment.

The split reportedly occurred just weeks after Fox announced she was expecting her first child with MGK, her fourth overall.

On November 11, the Jennifer’s Body star shared photos of her pregnancy, including a snapshot of a positive test, captioning the post, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

Fox, who shares three children—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, was excited about expanding her family. MGK is also a father to 15-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.