Megan Thee Stallion Settles Legal Dispute With Former Record Label

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has put an end to her protracted legal dispute with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The legal battle began in 2020 when Megan filed a lawsuit against the label, accusing them of hindering her from releasing new music.

Recent reports indicate that both parties have now decided to part ways on amicable terms, marking the conclusion of their legal discord.

While the details of the confidential settlement have not been disclosed, it signifies a significant development for Megan Thee Stallion. In a statement to BBC Newsbeat, Carl Crawford, the label’s CEO, extended his well wishes to the rapper, expressing his hope for her success in both her personal and professional life.

The legal battle stemmed from Megan’s 2020 lawsuit, where she asserted that she was unaware of the specifics of her contract when she initially signed it at the age of 20.

This initial lawsuit led to a subsequent legal clash in 2021, primarily focused on the classification of her 2021 release, “Something For Thee Hotties,” as either an album or mixtape. In response, 1501 Certified Entertainment countersued, alleging that Megan had repeatedly breached her contractual obligations.

In recent developments, Megan Thee Stallion alluded to her status as an independent artist. During an Instagram Live session, she expressed her intention to remain unaffiliated with a new label and to fund her endeavors independently, along with her mother’s support.

Megan stated, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma. It’s really just me until we sign to a new label.” Her determination to operate independently suggests a new phase in her career.

