Why Megan Thee Stallion Opts For Beyoncé Over Global Citizen Festival Performance

Megan Thee Stallion has always been a firm believer in the power of sisterhood, and she recently demonstrated that by reportedly canceling her performance at the Global Citizen Festival to join forces with Beyoncé.

Page Six reported that the “Savage” rapper was initially scheduled to headline the Global Citizen Festival on September 23. However, she decided to withdraw from the festival due to a scheduling conflict that led her to choose a performance opportunity alongside Beyoncé instead.

Although the festival confirmed Megan Thee Stallion’s cancellation on September 10, they did not provide any details about the reason behind it. Representatives for Megan did not respond to inquiries from the press regarding the scheduling conflict.

Megan Thee Stallion and JAY-Z were previously seen enjoying themselves at one of Beyoncé’s Paris shows during her Renaissance Tour in May. They danced along to some of Beyoncé’s greatest solo hits and had a memorable time.

During this same concert, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, made her debut onstage with her mother during “Black Parade,” earning praise for her performance.

The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation, JAY-Z’s entertainment company, has been eventful. In September 2019, Megan announced that she had signed a management deal with Roc Nation, sharing the news alongside a photo of herself and JAY-Z.

However, this deal later sparked a legal dispute between Megan and her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The situation became contentious, with both parties exchanging legal accusations in court.

In November 2022, Megan Thee Stallion accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of “harassing” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and sought a protective order to prevent Perez from being deposed by 1501. The dispute has continued to escalate, with legal battles ongoing in the courtroom.

