Mel B Weds Rory McPhee Again In Lavish Moroccan Ceremony

British pop star Mel B has remarried her husband Rory McPhee in a second wedding ceremony held in Morocco.

The Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, shared the news on Instagram, posting a joyful photo of the couple dancing down a white aisle at the luxurious Selman Marrakech hotel. “We got married!!! Again!” she wrote. “A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest… we had the time of our lives!”

Mel B, 50, wore a stunning red strapless glittering gown designed by Justin Alexander, while her husband, a 37-year-old hairstylist, looked sharp in a white and black tuxedo.

The Moroccan ceremony follows their first wedding, which took place on July 5 in London at the historic Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral. That event was attended by a host of celebrities including Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe.

For the London ceremony, Mel B wore an elegant ivory pearl-adorned gown by Josephine Scott and later changed into another glamorous dress by Justin Alexander for the reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard.

Mel B and McPhee became engaged in October 2022 after dating for three years. They were reportedly introduced by Mel B’s cousin, actor Christian Cooke.

This marks the singer’s third marriage. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2018.