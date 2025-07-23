Melissa George Siblings: Get to Know Brett, Kate and Marnie George

Melissa Suzanne George, born on August 6, 1976, in Perth, Western Australia, is an Australian-American actress, former model, and entrepreneur.

Raised in a middle-class family, she is the daughter of Pamela, a nurse, and Glenn George, a construction worker.

George’s early passion for dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, and modern dance, evolved into artistic roller skating, where she became an Australian national champion, earning bronze medals in 1989 and 1990.

Her transition from modeling, where she was named Western Australia’s Teenage Model of the Year in 1992, to acting began with her breakout role as Angel Parrish on the Australian soap opera Home and Away from 1993 to 1996.

Since then, she has built a successful career in Hollywood, starring in films and television series across genres, while also inventing Style Snaps, a device for adjusting pant hem lengths without sewing, which she claims has been more lucrative than her acting career.

Melissa is the second of four children in her family, with three siblings, a brother named Brett George and two sisters, Kate George and Marnie George.

However, information about her siblings is limited, as George maintains a private personal life, and her family members have largely stayed out of the public eye.

George has occasionally shared glimpses of her family on social media, such as a 2024 Instagram post where she expressed joy at her sons bonding with their Australian grandparents, indicating a close connection to her family roots in Perth.

Career

George’s acting debut came at age 16 with her role as Angel Parrish on Home and Away, where her on-screen romance with Shane Parrish, played by Dieter Brummer, became a cultural phenomenon, culminating in one of Australia’s most-watched television weddings.

After leaving the show in 1996, she moved to Los Angeles in 1997 to pursue Hollywood opportunities.

Within a year, she landed a role in the critically acclaimed neo-noir science fiction film Dark City (1998), followed by supporting roles in The Limey (1999) and Mulholland Drive (2001).

Her shift to leading roles came with the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror, alongside films like Derailed (2005), Turistas (2006), 30 Days of Night (2007), and Triangle (2009), showcasing her versatility in horror and thriller genres.

On television, George appeared in notable series such as Alias (2003–2004) as Lauren Reed, Friends (2003) as Molly, the “hot nanny,” and Grey’s Anatomy (2008) as Sadie Harris.

Her role as Laura Hill in HBO’s In Treatment (2008) earned critical praise, and she starred as Rosie in the Australian miniseries The Slap (2011), reprising the role in its 2015 American adaptation.

Beyond acting, George’s entrepreneurial venture, Style Snaps, has been a significant success, marketed through direct-response TV.

She has also contributed to philanthropy, supporting causes like mental health awareness and gender equality, and has expressed a passion for painting and photography.

Accolades

George has been nominated for 14 awards and has won six, reflecting her impact in both Australian and international entertainment.

For her role in Home and Away, she earned five Logie Award nominations, winning two in 1994 and 1995 for her portrayal of Angel Parrish.

Her performance in Alias secured a Saturn Award in 2004 from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2012, she won a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actress and an Equity Ensemble Award for her role in The Slap.

Additionally, her work in the 2017 film The Butterfly Tree earned her the Best Actress award at the China Australia International Film Festival.

George received a Golden Globe nomination in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for In Treatment, highlighting her ability to deliver nuanced performances.

Her role in Triangle garnered a Fangoria Chainsaw Award nomination in 2011, and she was nominated for a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award in 2015 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Felony.