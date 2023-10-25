Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Unanimously Impeached

Embattled Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza was Wednesday unanimously impeached by the Meru County Assembly.

This is the second time she is being impeached.

All 59 MCAs who were present in the House on Wednesday evening voted in support of the motion to remove Mwangaza from office.

Ten MCAs were absent.

The first-term Governor, who was elected on an independent ticket, is accused of misuse of public funds, gross misconduct, contempt of the county assembly and court among other charges..

She had moved to the Court of Appeal in Nyeri to stop the move but failed.

She wanted to stop the Meru County Assembly from debating the ouster motion.

The court said it would rule on the matter on Friday, October 27, 2023.

This comes as the second attempt by the Meru County MCAs to oust Kawira with with whom they have been at loggerheads since she assumed office last year.

Kawira Mwangaza was first impeached by the Assembly in December 2022 but an 11-member Senate Special Committee appointed to probe the grounds for her impeachment gave a report saying that none of the charges levelled against her was proven.

Her fate now lies with the Senate which is expected to uphold or overturn the impeachment.

The Senate may choose to form a special committee of 11 Senators to probe the matter or consider the impeachment motion as a House.

