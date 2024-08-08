Meru MCAs Impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza

The Meru County Assembly has voted to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza for the third time, marking a new record.

During the vote on Thursday, 49 MCAs supported the impeachment, 17 opposed it, and three abstained.

Earlier in the day, the assembly was marred by chaos and disruptions as members prepared to debate the fifth motion to oust Governor Mwangaza.

Supporters of Governor Mwangaza clashed with those backing the impeachment outside the Meru County Assembly.

In several videos, the two groups were initially seen conversing before the situation escalated into a physical altercation involving pushing and shoving.

