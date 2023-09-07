Mexico’s Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion Nationwide

Mexico’s Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling decriminalizing abortion across all 32 states in the country.

This historic judgement comes two years after the court had previously ruled in favor of a challenge to the existing abortion law in the northern state of Coahuila, deeming criminal penalties for terminating pregnancies unconstitutional.

While the initial ruling pertained to Coahuila, Mexico’s states and the federal government had been slow to repeal penal codes, leaving the legal status of abortion uncertain.

The latest ruling unequivocally legalizes abortion throughout Mexico, acknowledging that the denial of this option violated the human rights of women.

Arturo Zaldívar, the head of the Supreme Court, emphasized that in cases of rape, no girl should be compelled to become a mother, and the violation of her rights is especially grave due to her status as a victim and her age. This perspective necessitates a focus on the best interests of minors.

The ruling also paves the way for the federal healthcare system to provide abortion services, marking a significant step towards reproductive rights. Women’s rights organizations have applauded the decision.

While Mexico City was the first state in the country to decriminalize abortion in 2007, followed by a dozen others, challenges remain, including a lack of facilities and limited awareness among women regarding their rights.

The Supreme Court’s decision is seen as crucial in addressing these issues.

The ruling is expected to face opposition from conservative politicians and the Catholic Church, given Mexico’s status as Latin America’s second-largest Catholic nation.

However, the influence of the Church has been declining in recent years, and Mexico’s government maintains a staunchly secular stance.

This development aligns with a broader trend in Latin America referred to as the “green wave,” which has seen countries like Colombia, Cuba, Uruguay, and Argentina loosen abortion restrictions.

In contrast, some countries in the region, including El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, maintain outright bans on abortion.

The reform in Mexico stands in contrast to the situation in the United States, where a Supreme Court ruling in the previous year overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide.

