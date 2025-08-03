MGK Says He Missed Out On Major Movie Role Over Refusal To Say N-Word In Audition

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has revealed that he lost out on a role in Ryan Coogler’s hit movie Sinners after refusing to say the N-word during an audition.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, MGK said he had been considered for the role of a vampire named Bert but chose not to go forward because of a line in the script.

“I was supposed to be in Sinners,” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. “They had me set up to do the audition — it’s the vampire that’s in the house, the second one. The guy who comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the N-word, and I wouldn’t do it.”

The role eventually went to Peter Dreimanis. MGK explained that Bert, the character he was auditioning for, was a married man who becomes a vampire alongside his wife, played by Lola Kirke, after they unknowingly let another vampire into their home.

Although disappointed, MGK, 35, said he still has dreams of pursuing a bigger acting career. “Hey, dude. I’d like to be in cinema while I still look young,” he said during the interview, looking directly at the camera. Host Pat McAfee responded with encouragement, calling it a clear message to Hollywood.

The rapper admitted that while he has many aspirations in film, “it just hasn’t panned out that way yet.” However, he remains optimistic: “I’m on universal timing, though, so we’ll see.”

MGK has appeared in several films before, including Bird Box, The Dirt, Project Power, and Midnight in the Switchgrass — the 2021 thriller where he met and later dated actress Megan Fox.