Mia Farrow is an American actress, singer, humanitarian, and former fashion model who has a net worth of $10 million. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Farrow has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive and emotionally compelling performers.

She first rose to prominence in the 1960s through her role as Allison MacKenzie on the hit television soap opera “Peyton Place.” Her global breakthrough came in 1968 when she starred as Rosemary Woodhouse in Roman Polanski’s psychological horror masterpiece “Rosemary’s Baby,” a role widely regarded as one of the most iconic performances in horror film history.

Mia Farrow Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth February 9, 1945 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Farrow went on to establish a diverse film career throughout the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in productions such as “The Great Gatsby” (1974), “Death on the Nile” (1978), and “Hurricane” (1979). However, her most defining professional era came through her long creative partnership with filmmaker Woody Allen. Between 1982 and 1992, she starred in 13 of Allen’s films, including “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” and “Alice.” These collaborations earned critical acclaim and cemented her status as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.

In later years, Farrow continued acting in select film and television roles, including appearances in “The Omen” (2006), “Be Kind Rewind” (2008), and HBO’s “The Watcher” (2022). Despite a more selective acting schedule, she has remained a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Outside Hollywood, Mia Farrow is widely recognized for her humanitarian work. She has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has been an outspoken advocate for human rights, particularly regarding crises in Darfur and other conflict zones. Over the years, she has also become known for her large and diverse family, having adopted and raised multiple children.

Today, Farrow remains respected not only for her artistic legacy but also for her global advocacy and lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes.

Early Life

María de Lourdes Villiers Farrow was born on February 9, 1945, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in a creative household by her father, a film director, and her mother, an actress. Growing up in a strict Catholic environment, Farrow was exposed to the entertainment industry from an early age and appeared in films as a toddler.

After spending part of her childhood in Spain while her father worked on a film project, she attended boarding school in England before the family later settled in London. She eventually returned to the United States at the age of 16. Shortly after, her father passed away, and Farrow began working as a fashion model to help support her family.

Career

Mia Farrow began her professional career in the mid-1960s with roles in television and film before landing her breakthrough performance in “Rosemary’s Baby.” The film’s critical and commercial success established her as a major Hollywood star.

During the 1970s, she appeared in a variety of dramatic and literary adaptations, while the 1980s marked a prolific period defined by her collaborations with Woody Allen. Their work together produced some of the most acclaimed films of the decade.

Following her separation from Allen in the early 1990s, Farrow shifted focus toward motherhood and humanitarian work, while still taking on select acting roles in film, television, and theatre. In the 2000s and beyond, she continued to appear in occasional screen projects while dedicating much of her time to advocacy and activism.

Relationships

Mia Farrow’s personal life has often attracted significant public attention.

Her first high-profile relationship was with legendary singer Frank Sinatra. The couple married in 1966, despite a 29-year age gap. Their marriage ended in 1968, but they reportedly maintained an on-and-off relationship for years afterward.

In 1970, Farrow married composer André Previn, with whom she had three biological children and adopted three others. The marriage ended in 1979.

In 1980, she began a relationship with filmmaker Woody Allen. Over the next 12 years, she starred in 13 of his films, and the couple had one biological child, journalist Ronan Farrow, along with two adopted children. Their relationship ended in 1992, leading to a highly publicized custody dispute.

In total, Mia Farrow has 14 children—four biological and ten adopted. She has spent much of her adult life raising a large, multicultural family while balancing her acting career and humanitarian work.

Controversy

Mia Farrow’s life has also been marked by long-running public controversies involving her family and former partner Woody Allen. Allegations of abuse, custody disputes, and conflicting accounts from family members have been widely reported in the media over several decades, drawing ongoing public debate and legal scrutiny.

While some of these claims remain disputed among family members, the controversy has continued to shape public discussion surrounding Farrow, Allen, and their children.

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