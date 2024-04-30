Mia Farrow Siblings: Inside the World of the Actress’ Family

Mia Farrow, born Maria de Lourdes Villiers Farrow on February 9, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress known for her roles in Rosemary’s Baby and movies directed by Woody Allen.

Farrow’s career spans TV, theater, and film, with critical acclaim for her performances.

Beyond acting, she is a human rights activist, adopting ten children and advocating for causes like Darfur.

Farrow’s personal life, including relationships with Frank Sinatra and Woody Allen, has been widely covered.

Siblings

Mia has six siblings.

Michael Damien Villiers Farrow died in a plane crash at 19 while Patrick Joseph Villiers Farrow died by suicide.

John Charles Farrow, Prudence Anne Villiers Farrow, Stephanie Margarita Farrow and Theresa “Tisa” Magdalena Villiers Farrow passed away recently.

Tisa was an actress known for her roles in horror films like Zombie and Anthropophagus.

Career

Farrow’s career has been marked by a variety of significant milestones.

She rose to fame with her role as Allison MacKenzie in the TV series, Peyton Place, in the 1960s.

Farrow’s marriage to Frank Sinatra briefly paused her career, but she returned to the spotlight with her acclaimed performance in Rosemary’s Baby in 1968.

Throughout the 1970s, she appeared in notable films like Follow Me!, The Great Gatsby and Death on the Nile.

In the 1980s, Farrow collaborated extensively with director Woody Allen, starring in many of his films and earning critical praise.

Beyond acting, he is known for her activism, particularly for her work in advocating for human rights causes like the crisis in Darfur.

Her career has been diverse, spanning television, film and theater, with standout roles in iconic works like Rosemary’s Baby and Woody Allen’s films.

Personal life

Farrow has been married to Frank Sinatra from 1966 to 1968.

She has a large family with various children from different relationships.

With André Previn, she has Matthew and Sascha Previn, Lark Previn (deceased), Fletcher Previn, Summer “Daisy” Previn and Soon-Yi Previn.

With Woody Allen, she has Dylan, Moses, and Ronan (formerly known as Satchel).

Farrow also adopted Thaddeus, who passed away in 2016, and later adopted Tam, Kaeli-Shea, Frankie-Minh, Isaiah, and Gabriel after her split from Woody Allen.

Her family is a blend of biological and adopted children, each with their own unique stories and journeys.

Awards and nominations

Farrow been nominated for 7 Golden Globe Awards, winning 1 for New Star of the Year in 1965 for her performance in Guns at Batasi.

She received additional Golden Globe nominations for her roles in Rosemary’s Baby, John and Mary, Broadway Danny Rose, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Alice and Forget Me Never.

Farrow has also received 3 BAFTA Award nominations for Best Actress for her work in Rosemary’s Baby, John and Mary and Hannah and Her Sisters.

She won the David di Donatello Award for Best Foreign Actress twice, for Rosemary’s Baby in 1968 and Crimes and Misdemeanors in 1989.

Other notable awards and nominations include a Laurel Award for Most Promising Female Newcomer in 1968, a National Board of Review Award for Best Actress for Alice in 1990 and nominations from the National Society of Film Critics and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.

In total, Farrow has won 9 awards and received 35 nominations throughout her acclaimed acting career spanning over 60 years.