Michael Jordan’s Son Engaged To Larsa Pippen Despite NBA Legend’s Disapproval

The engagement of Marcus Jordan, son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, to Larsa Pippen has caused a stir in the media.

TMZ recently reported that Marcus confirmed their engagement, even though his father, Michael Jordan, reportedly disapproves of the union. Despite the elder Jordan’s concerns, Marcus seems smitten with Pippen and has already proposed to her.

Details about when Marcus proposed remain undisclosed, but the couple’s engagement has become public knowledge.

In a recent public appearance, Larsa Pippen was spotted wearing a sizable engagement ring on her finger, confirming the news. The couple was seen together, with Marcus at the wheel of a vehicle and Larsa showcasing her ring.

Michael Jordan’s disapproval of his son‘s relationship with Larsa Pippen came to light through a TMZ video, where he expressed his disagreement. However, maintaining a positive relationship with his son may require the basketball legend to accept the forthcoming union.

The engaged couple made a public appearance on Wednesday night, attending a concert by Drake at the Los Angeles Kia Forum. This event marked one of Larsa’s first public appearances since the engagement, and she was eager to flaunt her new ring.

Larsa Pippen, known for her previous marriage to Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, displayed the silver diamond band with pride. The engagement ring garnered more attention during a subsequent sighting in West Hollywood, where it was captured in higher resolution.

As of now, neither Marcus nor Larsa has formally announced their engagement to the world. Despite the lack of an official statement, the couple’s intentions seem clear.

Although Michael Jordan hasn’t publicly addressed his son’s engagement, Marcus mentioned that his father’s disapproval may have been expressed in jest while he was inebriated.

Larsa Pippen, aged 45, was previously married to Scottie Pippen and shares four children with him. While Michael Jordan has maintained his silence amidst the media buzz, it remains to be seen how the dynamics within the family will unfold in light of this unexpected engagement.

