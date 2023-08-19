Tyson Fury’s Docu-Series Praises For Addressing Mental Health

Tyson Fury’s latest docu-series, “At Home With The Furys,” has been commended by critics for its candid portrayal of the boxer’s mental health challenges.

While the overall tone of the Netflix series is viewed as light-hearted, reviewers are highlighting its insightful depiction of Fury’s daily battles.

The Evening Standard awarded the series four stars, acknowledging that while the show had its lighthearted moments, it also offered unexpectedly profound insights. The Times described the series as “multi-layered, flipping between light and dark.”

The nine-episode reality series, which was released recently, chronicles Fury’s transition from his boxing career to family life as a heavyweight world champion. Set primarily in Fury’s lavish home in Morecambe, the show offers an intimate look into the lives of Fury, his wife Paris, and their six children.

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger Surprises Fans With Unconventional Chess Training With A Pig

Fury’s mental health struggles have been a central aspect of the series. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017, he has openly grappled with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction, and cocaine abuse.

Critics have praised the series for shedding light on these challenges, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the boxer.

Rachel McGrath of The Independent awarded the series three stars, stating that the portrayal of Fury’s boredom surprisingly resonated with viewers.

Despite some criticism, the series prompted unexpected empathy for Fury’s journey. McGrath noted that Fury’s life is a tapestry of contradictions, from simple moments like camping with his children to encountering adoring fans after budget airline flights.

Beneath the surface, Fury’s mental health struggles remain a constant undercurrent. The series touches upon his darkest moments, including thoughts of suicide during his initial retirement in 2015.

Also Read: Revival Of Horror Legacy: Amicus Brand Returns To Haunt The Screen

The series also features appearances from Fury’s brother Tommy and his influencer partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on Love Island.

While some reviewers praised the series, not all were as enthusiastic. The Guardian’s Jack Seale described it as “sappingly dull,” pointing out moments of sluggish pacing and delayed reactions. The Times’ Carol Midgley lauded the series for its multi-layered approach, blending moments of levity with serious themes, particularly Tyson’s mental health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...