Cliftonville Defender Newberry Dies Suddenly

Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry has died suddenly at the age of 27.

The English defender joined the club in the summer and made 25 appearances for the Reds.

Newberry, who started his career with hometown club Newcastle United, also had a spell in Iceland with Vikingur before he joined Linfield in 2021.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international spent three years with the Blues, winning two Irish Premiership titles and the Irish Cup.

Cliftonville’s game against Dungannon Swifts and Linfield’s match with Larne on Monday night have both been postponed.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Cliftonville said they were “devastated”.

“Our condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news,” their statement added.

“Rest in peace, Newbs.”

In a statement on social media, Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton paid tribute to Newberry, who he described as a “remarkable young man”.

“He brought the same passion and determination to every training session and match,” said Magilton.

“Winning mattered deeply to him but so did the love for the game and bonds he formed with team-mates.”

Magilton added: “His loss is felt not only in Northern Ireland, but across every club he represented. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Linfield said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

The NI Football League said they pass on their “heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time”.

NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor explained that Monday night’s four remaining games went ahead after consulting the player’s family.

He said: “We spoke to Michael’s [Newberry] family today. Michael’s family wanted the games to go ahead, they felt Michael would have wanted the games to go ahead.

“What better way to honour such an amazing young man than to play football and to honour him in that field of play.

“We will honour him before all our four games this evening. Today has been a very tough day in the Irish League family.”

