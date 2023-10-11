Mick Hucknall: His Musical Journey And Astonishing Net Worth

Mick Hucknall, the English pop sensation and accomplished songwriter, has etched his name in music history with a remarkable net worth of $60 million. As the founder and lead singer of the iconic British band, Simply Red, Hucknall’s contributions to the music industry have left an indelible mark.

Who is Mick Hucknall?

Mick Hucknall’s illustrious career is synonymous with his founding role in Simply Red, the renowned British musical ensemble.

Born on June 8, 1960, in Manchester, England, he spent his life devoted to music, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of pop.

Mick Hucknall’s Early Years

Hucknall, an only child, was born into the world on June 8, 1960, in Manchester, England. His early life was marked by adversity as, at the tender age of three, his mother left the family. Raised by his barber father, Reginald, Hucknall spent his formative years in Denton. He attended the all-boys Audenshaw School and later pursued his education at Tameside College. For his higher education, Hucknall embarked on a journey to the Manchester School of Art.

The Birth of a Musical Legend

In 1976, a life-changing moment transpired when Hucknall attended the legendary performance by the Sex Pistols at the Lesser Free Trade Hall. Inspired by the energy and creativity of the era, he embarked on a music career in the late ’70s, joining the punk band, the Frantic Elevators. The band managed to release four singles during its existence.

Simply Red

Following the disbanding of the Frantic Elevators, Hucknall joined forces with manager Elliot Rashman to bring together a group of talented local session musicians. After several failed attempts at naming the band, Hucknall found inspiration in the color of his hair, and Simply Red was born. The band’s original lineup featured Hucknall, guitarist David Fryman, bassist Tony Bowers, drummer Chris Joyce, keyboardist Fritz McIntyre, and backing vocalist Tim Kellett. After Fryman’s departure, he was succeeded by Sylvan Richardson. In 1985, Simply Red released their debut single, “Money’s Too Tight (to Mention),” a cover of the Valentine Brothers’ hit. This track made its way onto Simply Red’s first album, “Picture Book,” which also introduced one of their most beloved hit singles, “Holding Back the Years.”

Chart-Toppers and Global Success

Simply Red’s second album, “Men and Women,” was unveiled in 1987. The lead single, “The Right Thing,” secured another worldwide hit for the band. The third album, “A New Flame” (1989), witnessed the band embracing a more mainstream sound, resulting in another global hit with “If You Don’t Know Me by Now,” a cover of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’ classic song.

However, it was 1991 that marked Simply Red’s zenith. Their album, “Stars,” skyrocketed to become one of the best-selling albums in the history of the UK charts. The band continued its success story with the release of “Life” in 1995, which produced the number-one UK hit single “Fairground.”

Evolution of Simply Red

By the mid-’90s, the only surviving members of the original Simply Red lineup were Hucknall and McIntyre. Post “Life,” McIntyre parted ways with the band, and starting in 1996, Simply Red was a collaborative effort between Hucknall and various session musicians. The group released “Blue,” mainly comprised of covers, and “Love and the Russian Winter,” featuring a computer-generated sound. In 2003, Simply Red presented “Home,” their eighth studio album, a fusion of covers and original tracks. The album garnered success in Europe and Canada and spawned hit singles like “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Sunrise,” and “Fake.” The band embarked on a farewell tour from 2009 to 2010.

The Resurrection of Simply Red

In 2015, Simply Red made a triumphant return, celebrating their 30th anniversary with a European tour. The tour’s success led to another tour the following year. Additionally, Simply Red released their twelfth studio album, “Blue Eyed Soul,” in late 2019.

Mick Hucknall’s Solo Journey

Hucknall embarked on a solo recording career in 2008 with the release of “Tribute to Bobby,” an album paying homage to blues singer Bobby Bland. The album achieved the number 18 spot on the UK Albums chart. In 2012, Hucknall released his second solo album, “American Soul,” which reached number six in the UK and was eventually certified Gold by the BPI.

Mick Hucknall in Politics

Mick Hucknall is not only a musical icon but also an active political figure. His long-standing support for the UK Labour Party was evident when he was included on a list of individuals who had donated over £5,000 to the party in 1998.

He initially supported Tony Blair’s stance on Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, but later withdrew his support due to the war. He has been a vocal critic of more recent Labour leaders. Hucknall made a significant statement about his support for same-sex marriage during a guest appearance on BBC’s “Question Time” in March 2014. In 2019, he discontinued his support for the Labour party, citing concerns about Corbyn’s stance on antisemitism.

Mick Hucknall Net Worth

Mick Hucknall net worth stands at a staggering $60 million. As the founder and lead singer of Simply Red, his journey spanned from 1983 to late 2009 when the band took a hiatus.

Mick Hucknall Personal Life

In 2010, Hucknall entered into wedlock with Gabriella Wesberry. The couple shares a daughter named Romy. Ireland holds a special place in Hucknall’s life, where he co-owns the Glenmore Estate with his bandmate Chris De Margary.

Together, they run a fishing and hunting tourism business from the estate. In March 2014, Hucknall settled a hunting and fishing rights lawsuit brought against him by a neighbor in Ireland, a legal dispute that had persisted for five years. Sicily is another part of Hucknall’s life, where he produces wine under the label “Il Cantante.” He is also a co-owner of the construction company Ask Property Development.

