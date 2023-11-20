Microsoft Hires Sam Altman, Greg Brockman to Lead New AI Research Unit

Microsoft hired ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to lead a new research unit, CEO Satya Nadella announced late Sunday night.

Microsoft has been OpenAI’s largest investor and partner and has used its products to form the core of its Copilot products.

“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella said in a post on X. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.”

The move comes after OpenAI named former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, denying a push from employees and investors to rehire Altman and Brockman.

Microsoft also reiterated its commitment to OpenAI.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners,” Nadella said.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”

OpenAI’s board has hired Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

The move gives the ChatGPT maker its third CEO in three days and means that ousted former CEO Sam Altman, who’d been in weekend-long talks with the board, will not be returning.

By Agencies