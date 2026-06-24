Mike Francesa is an American sports radio personality and television commentator with an estimated net worth of $16 million. Best known for co-hosting the iconic sports talk show Mike and the Mad Dog alongside Chris Russo, Francesa became one of the most influential voices in sports broadcasting and helped transform sports radio into a major entertainment platform.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Francesa built his reputation through his extensive sports knowledge, outspoken opinions, and commanding presence on the airwaves. His success at WFAN, combined with television appearances, endorsement opportunities, and other ventures, contributed significantly to his wealth.

Mike Francesa Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth March 20, 1954 Place of Birth Long Beach, New York

Mike Francesa Salary

During his later years at WFAN, Francesa reportedly earned an annual salary of approximately $3 million. His long-running success in radio, television broadcasting, and digital media helped establish him as one of the highest-profile sports talk personalities in America.

Early Life

Mike Francesa was born Michael Patrick Francesa on March 20, 1954, in Long Beach, New York.

He grew up with two brothers, John and Marty. His younger brother, Marty, tragically died by suicide in the early 1990s. Francesa attended Maria Regina High School before enrolling at the University of South Florida. After one year, he transferred to St. John’s University in Queens, New York, where he studied communications and athletic administration.

He graduated in 1977, laying the foundation for a future career in sports media.

Beginning His Career at CBS Sports

Francesa entered the broadcasting industry in 1982 when he joined CBS Sports as a researcher and editorial assistant.

Network executives quickly recognized his deep understanding of sports and promoted him to a studio analyst role covering college football and basketball. His expertise earned him respect within the industry, and he became a valuable contributor to CBS Sports programming.

After more than a decade with CBS, Francesa left the network in 1993 to focus on radio opportunities.

Rise to Fame With Mike

Mike Francesa’s career reached new heights after joining New York sports radio station WFAN.

Although he initially struggled to secure an on-air role, he eventually became a weekend host covering college football and basketball. His persistence paid off when he was paired with Chris Russo in 1989 to create Mike and the Mad Dog.

The show quickly became one of the most successful sports radio programs in history.

Why the Show Became So Popular

The chemistry between Francesa and Russo was a major factor behind the show’s success.

Francesa was known for his authoritative sports analysis and strong opinions, while Russo brought energy, humor, and a more animated style. Together, they created a unique format that captivated listeners across New York and beyond.

The show dominated ratings for nearly two decades and became required listening for sports fans.

Awards and Recognition

The duo achieved numerous milestones during their run together.

In 2000, they became the first sports radio hosts ever to win the prestigious Marconi Award for Major Market Personality of the Year.

One of their most memorable achievements came in 2005 when they hosted a 25-hour live broadcast that raised money for multiple charitable organizations.

After nearly 20 years together, Mike and the Mad Dog ended in 2008 when Russo decided to pursue a separate career path.

Solo Success at WFAN

Following the end of Mike and the Mad Dog, Francesa launched his own program, Mike’s On: Francesa on the FAN.

The show remained highly successful and was simulcast on the YES Network before later moving to Fox Sports 1.

Despite maintaining strong ratings, Francesa’s relationship with Fox Sports became strained, and his television deal ended in 2015. He continued hosting his radio show at WFAN until announcing his retirement in 2017.

Multiple Retirement Announcements

Francesa’s retirement history became a frequent topic among sports media observers.

After retiring in late 2017, he returned to WFAN only a few months later due to strong listener demand.

In 2018, he launched the subscription-based app Mike’s On, providing live video streams, archived content, and exclusive material for fans.

He announced additional retirements in 2019 and again in 2020 before eventually stepping away from regular radio broadcasting.

Television and Other Broadcasting Work

In addition to radio, Francesa appeared regularly on television and national sports broadcasts.

Throughout his career, he contributed commentary to CBS Radio and Westwood One while also hosting programs such as The NFL Now.

His influence extended beyond New York, making him one of the most recognizable sports media personalities in the United States.

Horse Racing Ventures

Outside broadcasting, Francesa has developed a passion for horse racing.

Through his racing operation, JEH Racing Stable, he has owned several successful racehorses.

One of his notable victories came in 2021 when High Oak won the Grade II Saratoga Special Stakes. In 2022, Francesa partnered with Lee Einsidler to celebrate another major victory when Casa Creed captured the Grade I Fourstardave Handicap.

Personal Life

Francesa married his first wife, Kate, in 1983. The marriage ended in divorce in 1994.

In 2000, he married his second wife, Rose. Together they have three children: Harrison and twins Jack and Emily.

The longtime broadcaster splits his time between residences in Manhasset, New York, and South Florida.

Also Read: Chris Russo Net Worth