Mike Tomlin Net Worth

Mike Tomlin, an American professional football coach, has a net worth of $30 million. Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007. Remarkably, he has never had a losing season with the Steelers, leading the team to 10 playoff appearances, three AFC Championship games, and two Super Bowl victories. Tomlin is the 10th African American head coach in NFL history and the first for the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin Salary and Contracts

When Tomlin was hired as head coach of the Steelers in 2007, he signed a four-year contract worth $10 million, averaging $2.5 million per year, with an option for a fifth year. His salary was eventually increased to $6 million. In mid-2021, Tomlin signed a three-year extension, raising his salary to $11.5 million per year. This contract runs through the 2024 season.

Early Life

Michael Pettaway Tomlin was born on March 15, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia. He is the youngest of two sons. His father, Ed Tomlin, played football at Hampton Institute in the 1960s and was drafted by the Baltimore Colts. Ed later played for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League. Mike was primarily raised by his mother, Julia, and his stepfather.

Tomlin graduated from Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, in 1990. Although he never played professionally in the NFL, he was active in football during school, playing as a wide receiver/tight end. At the College of William and Mary, he was an All-Yankee Conference selection in 1994 as a wide receiver.

College Coaching Career

In 1995, Tomlin began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach for the Virginia Military Institute. The following year, he worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Memphis, focusing on defensive backs and special teams. He then moved to Arkansas State University as a defensive backs coach for two seasons before joining the University of Cincinnati in the same role.

NFL & Pittsburgh Steelers

Tomlin’s NFL coaching career began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Tony Dungy. There, he learned the Tampa 2 defense, which he later used in his coaching career. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders. In 2006, Tomlin was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings by Brad Childress.

In 2007, Tomlin became the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the terms of his contract were not officially released, it was reported to be a four-year deal worth $2.5 million per year. As the first black head coach for the Steelers, Tomlin also became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl when the Steelers triumphed in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals. Over his first 16 seasons, Tomlin has never had a losing record, marking the longest current streak in the NFL.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Tomlin met his wife, Kiya Winston, while they were both students at The College of William & Mary. They have three children: two sons, Michael Dean and Mason, and a daughter, Harlyn Quinn.

The family resides in Squirrel Hill, a residential neighborhood in the East End of Pittsburgh. In March 2007, they purchased their 9,000-square-foot home for $1.8 million, which is now estimated to be worth $3-4 million.

