Military Personnel Shoot And Kill Intruder Into Moi Airbase In Eastleigh

A man who intruded into the Moi Airbase in Eastleigh, Nairobi was shot and killed by military personnel on duty.

Police and military officials said the suspect had entered the facility on Thursday morning through the Nairobi River, which runs within there.

Personnel on duty said they stumbled on the man as he walked into the main quarters at about 2 am.

According to officials, the personnel on duty challenged him to surrender but he defied the orders prompting the shooting.

It was then that the personnel called the police to come and join the probe into the incident.

They want to understand what motivated the slain man to get into the fortified compound.

Police picked up the body to the mortuary pending identification, autopsy and other procedures.

The camp is facing pressure from various parties including land prospectors.

There are also several other threats on the camp including from common thieves and terrorism, officials say.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of three men whose bodies were discovered separately in the city.

The first incident happened in Ziwani area where the body of one Samuel Odanga was found unresponsive.

The man is suspected to have passed away in his bed.

Police who visited the scene said the body had no physical injuries and had blood oozing from his mouth.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Along Ukwala Lane in the city center, a body of one Felix Mbuvi was found lying on the roadside long after he had died.

Police said they were called and informed of the body before moving there and confirmed he had died.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And a body of a man was found floating in a river within Mathare slums.

Pedestrians spotted the body and informed police who picked it up to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the death of the man.