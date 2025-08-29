Ministry bans prayer days, prize giving ceremonies in Third Term, announces KCSE, KPSEA exam dates

The Ministry of Education announced the ban of all extra-curricular and social activities in schools during the Third Term to allow candidates to focus fully on national examinations.

In a circular addressed to all Regional, County, and Sub-County Directors of Education, Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Julius Bitok, said the directive is aimed at minimizing disruptions during the examination season.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will run from October 21 to November 21, 2025, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), Kenya Integrated Learning and Education Assessment (KILEA), Kenya Primary Learners Education Assessment (KPLEA), and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will be conducted between October 27 and November 5, 2025.

“To enhance focus on effective preparation for national examinations and assessments, and to minimize disruptions, the Ministry shall implement strict controls on extra-curricular and social activities during the Third Term,” the circular reads in part.

Among the banned activities are prayer sessions involving parents and external guests, Annual General Meetings (AGMs), prize-giving ceremonies, and thanksgiving events.

Bitok clarified that routine prayers and worship led by chaplains and teachers within schools will continue uninterrupted.

“There shall be no prayer sessions for candidates involving parents, outsiders, or external visitors. However, regular prayer and worship activities conducted by school chaplains and teachers within the school community shall remain unaffected,” he said.

The Ministry directed that AGMs, prize-giving, thanksgiving, and dedicated prayer days for candidates be strictly scheduled for the First or Second Terms of the academic year.

In addition, the government has suspended annual leave for all officers during the examination period to ensure full supervision and support for the exercise.

Such a move is usually common during the final term of the education calendar to enable teachers and students focus on their activities.