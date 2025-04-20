Minor found dead after murder by father in domestic fight in Siaya County

A three-year-old boy was found dead in Wich-Lum area, Siaya County on Saturday evening after a suspected murder by his father.

The toddler is suspected to have been murdered by his father following a domestic squabble.

The body of the child was found in the thickets at Pap-Kado area after his 42-year-old father allegedly disappeared with him after a domestic wrangle with his wife on Friday night.

Police said preliminary findings show the father, who is a fisherman at Wich-Lum beach had a difference with his wife and a fight ensued before he disappeared with the child.

The body of the child was later found in the thickets the following day.

The police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary for preservation, awaiting postmortem, as a search began for the fisherman who went missing since Friday evening.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have already launched investigations into the matter.

Police have told the suspect to surrender for processing and possible prosecution.

In Suneka, Kisii County, 47-year-old Sebastian Ogato was found l dead in a mud-walled iron-roofed, deserted house at Bonyanchaire sub-location. Police said they were called to the scene long after the death had occurred.

The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In Malaba, Busia County, a man was found dead after he had complained he was hungry.

Police said Alfred Mbati, 35 had complained of being hungry and requested food and warm water.

He was later found lying unresponsive on an open ground.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.