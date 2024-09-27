Mira Sorvino, an acclaimed American actress, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Best known for her Oscar-winning role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, Sorvino has enjoyed a long career in film and television, gaining recognition for her versatile performances. Beyond acting, she has also been an active advocate for humanitarian causes, notably in the fight against human trafficking.

Mira Sorvino Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth September 28, 1967 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Born on September 28, 1967, in New York City, Sorvino is the daughter of actor and director Paul Sorvino and drama therapist Lorraine Ruth Davis. Raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, Sorvino excelled in academics and the arts, writing and performing in plays alongside her childhood friend Hope Davis. After graduating from the Dwight-Englewood School, she attended Harvard University, where she pursued a degree in East Asian studies. During her time at Harvard, Sorvino spent a year studying abroad in Beijing, China, becoming fluent in Mandarin Chinese. In 1989, she graduated magna cum laude from Harvard.

Career

Sorvino’s first major screen appearance came in the early ’90s when she starred in the teen drama series Swans Crossing (1992). However, it was her breakout role in Mighty Aphrodite (1995) that catapulted her to stardom. Portraying the bubbly prostitute Linda Ash, she won both the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This success led to further prominent roles, including in the cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997) and the sci-fi horror film Mimic (1997).

Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, Sorvino starred in numerous films, such as The Replacement Killers (1998), Summer of Sam (1999), The Grey Zone (2001), and Reservation Road (2007). Her performances were often praised for their emotional depth and versatility.

In addition to her big-screen success, Sorvino has made notable contributions to television. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in HBO’s Norma Jean & Marilyn (1996) earned her an Emmy nomination. She also gained critical acclaim for her role in the miniseries Human Trafficking (2005), where she played an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fighting against modern slavery. Sorvino’s television career continued with roles in shows like Will & Grace, Psych, Falling Skies, Condor, Modern Family, and Hollywood.

Sorvino has maintained her presence in film as well, appearing in thrillers, dramas, and comedies such as Exposed (2016), Butter (2020), and Most Guys Are Losers (2021). She remains active in the industry, with her recent projects including the action-packed Sound of Freedom (2021).

Personal Life

In 2003, Sorvino began dating actor Christopher Backus, and the couple married in 2004. They have four children together and reside in Los Angeles, California. Prior to her marriage, Sorvino had a relationship with director Quentin Tarantino from 1996 to 1998.

Advocacy

Outside of her acting career, Sorvino has been a dedicated advocate for human rights. Since 2004, she has been involved with Amnesty International and, in 2006, was honored with the Artist of Conscience Award. From 2009 to 2012, she served as a UN Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking. During her tenure, Sorvino actively lobbied for the eradication of human trafficking in countries like Sudan.

In 2017, Sorvino was one of the many women who publicly spoke out against the sexual misconduct of producer Harvey Weinstein, playing a key role in the #MeToo movement.

Real Estate

Over the years, Sorvino has invested in various real estate properties. In 2000, she purchased a home in Malibu for $1.455 million, which remains her primary residence today and is estimated to be worth between $4-5 million. She also acquired a duplex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 2007 for $1.58 million, selling it in 2012 for $1.725 million. In 2005, Sorvino bought a home in Venice, California, for $1.7 million, which was later damaged by the Woolsey wildfire in 2018.

