Mimi Faust, an American reality TV star, businesswoman, and interior designer, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She rose to fame as a prominent cast member on VH1’s hit show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, gaining recognition for her turbulent relationship with music producer Stevie J. While Faust is known for her reality TV presence, her journey includes a successful business career, overcoming personal hardships, and navigating controversies.

Mimi Faust Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth January 3, 1972 Place of Birth Newport News, Virginia Nationality American Profession Reality TV Star, Businesswoman, and Interior Designer

Early Life

Born Oluremi Fela James on January 3, 1972, in Newport News, Virginia, Faust grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, immersed in African culture. Her life took a drastic turn when, at eight years old, her mother, a dedicated follower of Scientology, moved them both to California to fully commit to the religion. Mimi’s mother signed a billion-year contract with the Church of Scientology, leading to a strict lifestyle focused on religious study. However, Faust rejected the faith, leading to her estrangement from her mother at the age of 13. Mimi later opened up about being labeled a “freeloader” by the Church, as she did not want to work for them or adhere to their beliefs.

After being cast out by her mother and left to fend for herself, Faust sought help from friends, completed her education, and eventually reconnected with her siblings. Discovering that her father was different from her siblings’ father, Mimi tracked down her biological father, artist Lawrence Faust, with whom she developed a close bond until his death in 2014.

Career

Mimi Faust’s early career included appearances in music videos, such as Kelly Price’s “It’s Gonna Rain” and Pharrell Williams’ “Frontin'” featuring Jay-Z. She then went on to establish Keep It Clean, Inc., a cleaning and interior design business in the Stone Mountain area of Atlanta, offering services to celebrities.

Faust’s big break came in 2012 when she joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, alongside her then-boyfriend, Stevie J, a renowned music producer. Their relationship, which involved a love triangle with rapper Joseline Hernandez, became a central storyline on the show. Despite the drama, Mimi remained a fan favorite, earning her a lasting place in reality TV.

Controversies

In 2014, Mimi made headlines when a sex tape featuring her and then-boyfriend Nikko London was leaked, titled Scandal in Atlanta. Released by Vivid Entertainment, the tape became one of the company’s most successful titles and earned a nomination for Best Celebrity Sex Tape at the 2015 AVN Awards. Faust initially claimed the tape was leaked after her luggage was stolen, but later admitted that it was staged. She reportedly made over $30,000 from the tape’s release.

In addition to personal controversies, Mimi faced financial struggles. In 2019, reports surfaced that Faust owed $156,000 in back taxes to the IRS, spanning several years. She was also accused of owing the state of Georgia over $26,000 in unpaid state taxes for 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Personal Life

Mimi Faust’s relationship with Stevie J was one of the defining aspects of her life in the public eye. The couple shares a daughter, Eva Giselle. Despite their complicated history, Mimi helped Stevie restore his career during tough times when he was close to financial ruin. However, Stevie’s infidelity led to their eventual split, and he later married Joseline Hernandez.

Mimi’s personal life also faced challenges, including a 2019 home invasion incident. She claimed that while taking out the trash one night, she encountered an intruder in her garage, who allegedly fired shots at her. While the incident was highly publicized, some fans questioned its legitimacy due to the lack of news reports.

In 2017, Mimi appeared on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, where she discussed her difficult upbringing and abandonment by her mother, providing more insight into her struggles with the Church of Scientology.

Mimi Faust Net Worth

Mimi Faust net worth is $2 million.