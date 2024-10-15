Mombasa Port Records 12.1pc Rise in Cargo Throughput, Reaching 29.92mn Tons Between January, September  2024

The Port of Mombasa recorded a remarkable increase in cargo throughput for the period January to September 2024, handling a total of 29.92 million tons.

This is an increase as compared to 26.68 million tons registered during the same period in 2023.

This marks a significant growth of 3.23 million tons or 12.1 percent, showcasing the port’s resilience and capacity to handle increasing trade volumes.

In terms of container traffic, the Port processed 1,461,736 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) during the period under review, a substantial increase from the 1,191,282 TEUs handled in 2023, reflecting a growth of 270,454 TEUs or 22.7 percent.

Transshipment traffic exhibited exceptional growth, registering an increase of 216,339 TEUs or 162.8 percent. Both imports and exports also demonstrated moderate growth, with imports rising by 27,656 TEUs (5.2 percent) and exports increasing by 22,273 TEUs (4.3 percent).

Transit cargo saw significant improvement as well, with total transit volumes reaching 9.83 million tons compared to 8.36 million tons in 2023, a variance of 1,469,540 tons or 17.6 percent. Uganda played a pivotal role in this upturn performance, contributing to an increase of 1,132,326 tons or 21.9 percent.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Capt. William Ruto attributed the growth to the hard work and dedication of the workforce as well as the support of partners and stakeholders.

He noted that in the single month of September 2024, the port handled a total of 3,415,174 tons of cargo against 2,763,987 tons realized in the corresponding month in 2023, representing an increment of 651,187 tons or 23.6 percent.

“The performance is attributed to a significant increase in Containerized cargo volumes by 395,583 tons or 27.6% as well as liquid bulk by 293,308 tons or 54.7%,” he said.

Significant performance was witnessed at the port in full Transshipment traffic volumes recording an increase of 24,748 TEUs or 300.6%, respectively.

This was attributed to windfall traffic on the eastern seaboard of Africa due to the diversion of vessels around the cape of good hope and the ongoing congestion concerns in the Port of Dar-es Salaam and Durban.

“We are committed to enhancing our services and facilities to accommodate the growing demand and continue to support the region’s economic development,” Ruto added.

Industry players, remain optimistic that the port’s growth on the existing upward trajectory of cargo volumes and ongoing investments in infrastructural support, will see the Port meet its annual target for the year 2024.

The Port remains a critical hub for trade in East Africa, and these promising results reflect its strategic importance in facilitating trade and connectivity across the region.