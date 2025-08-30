Morocco win third CHAN title with hard-fought victory over Madagascar

Morocco cemented their place in African football history after edging Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday August 30 evening.

The Atlas Lions, already two-time winners, showed resilience and pedigree to become the first nation to clinch the CHAN crown three times.

The victory was sealed in regular time before a packed stadium, bringing the month-long Pamoja CHAN 2024 tournament to a dramatic close.

Madagascar, chasing their first continental title, stunned the Moroccans early in the first half when Clavin Felicite Mantanosoa fired home a neat half-volley following an assist from Nantenaina Razafimahatana. However, the defending mentality of Morocco did not waver, and Forward Youssef Mehri restored parity with a fine header from Khalid Baba’s curling cross.

Just before the break, Morocco struck again. Tournament top scorer Oussama Lamlioui netted in the dying seconds of the half to hand the North Africans a crucial 2-1 lead at halftime.

Barea coach Romuald Rakotondraibe rolled the dice at the restart, making three substitutions that immediately lifted Madagascar’s tempo.

The gamble paid off in the 68th minute when T.N Rakotondraibe leveled the score at 2-2, sending their fans into wild celebrations and dismare.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Lamlioui produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing a thunderous long-range strike to seal the win and his golden boot tally with seven goals.

The victory not only handed Morocco the title but also KSh 455 million in prize money. The Atlas Lions now stand alone as the only nation to lift the CHAN trophy thrice, having previously triumphed in 2018 on home soil and again in 2020, before missing the 2023 edition.

On their way to the crown, Morocco eliminated then defending champions Senegal on penalties in the semifinals.

Madagascar, meanwhile, earned respect after a remarkable run that included eliminating hosts Kenya and Sudan.

As the curtain falls on CHAN 2024, attention now shifts to AFCON 2027, which Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host, promising another spectacle for African football fans.