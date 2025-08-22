Mother and sons charged with forging deceased doctor’s will

A mother and her two sons were Friday charged before a Nairobi Court with multiple counts of forgery in connection with the alleged falsification of the last will and testament of a deceased man.

Irene Wanjiru Ndiritu, together with her sons, Danson Ndiritu Gathirua and Alex Karuri Gathirua appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego.

They were accused of forging and uttering documents relating to the estate of the late Dr. Cyrus Gathirua Ndiritu.

According to the prosecution, the three, alongside others not before the court, allegedly forged the deceased’s last will and testament on various dates between May 2, 1999, and May 11, 2023.

The forged document was presented as genuine and purportedly signed by Dr. Ndiritu.

The court further heard that in 2010, the accused fraudulently presented the forged will before the Milimani High Court Family Division, claiming it to be authentic.

They also allegedly forged a trust deed purportedly executed between the deceased and Irene Wanjiru, as well as a share transfer document dated April 20, 2000.

The three denied all the charges.

Through their lawyer, they pleaded for lenient bond terms, arguing that they are not flight risks and have fixed residences in Nairobi.

The lawyer also argued that no person has suffered financial loss as a result of the alleged forgery.

The prosecution did not oppose their release on bond but asked the court to take into account the gravity of the offences while setting the terms.

“Your honor, we do not oppose the release of the accused persons on bond, but we invite the court to consider the seriousness of the offences and grant reasonable terms,” the prosecutor submitted.

Magistrate Alego ordered each of the accused to be released on a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of the same amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Sh450,000 with one contact person.

They were also directed to deposit their passports in court.

The case will be mentioned for pre-trial on September 11, 2025.