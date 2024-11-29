Motorcyclist Fatally Stabbed While Attending to Puncture on Moyale-Buna Road

Police are looking for two suspects connected to the murder of a motorcyclist who was found dead at a homestead in Garsiake area, Buna, Wajir County.

The deceased identified as Ahmed Duba, 36 was on the Moyale-Buna Road on Thursday November 28 when his motorcycle developed a tyre puncture in Garsiake area.

According to police, Duba branched into a homestead to seek help to repair his motorcycle.

He however found the home empty as the owner was away.

Police said he decided to repair the motorcycle at the home.

It was then that two men arrived on a motorbike and stabbed the man in the neck killing him.

They then fled the scene after dragging the body into the house whose owner was away.

Police were informed of the incident and collected the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said adding they are looking for known suspects.

The area is facing insecurity incidents amid police operations to recover weapons being used for the same.

Multi-agency teams are deployed in the larger Marsabit and neighbouring Wajir Counties to help in the exercise.

Elsewhere in Mandera, a man was found dead near the fence of a primary school.

Police said they were called and informed the non-local was found dead near Border Point One primary school farm with no physical injuries.

The body was moved to Mandera Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

At Dagahaley Refugee Camp in Garissa County, a ten-year-old boy died after sustaining a broken shoulder while playing football.

The boy was at Block E-B and playing with other refugees when the incident happened on November 26, police said.

He was rushed to the local MSF Hospital where he died while he was undergoing treatment after having sustained a shoulder injury on November 10 while playing football within the camp.

The body was buried by the family members according to the Islamic rituals