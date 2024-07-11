MP Farah Maalim Snubs NCIC Summon Over Inciteful Remarks

Daadab MP Farah Maalim has snubbed a summon by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The legislator was supposed to appear before the commission on Thursday over utterances on Gen Z protests.

Reports indicate that the seasoned politician informed NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia of his unavailability today.

He, however, said that he will avail himself at his own convenience on July 15.

The NCIC summoned Maalim to clarify his statement, where he said he would “slaughter 5,000 Gen Z protesters” if he were the president of Kenya.

“This was an attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents, and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80 per cent from one tribe, were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings. God forbid, if I was president, I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious, there is no two ways about it,” Maalim says in a video that has since gone viral.

NCIC said: “The utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act,” said NCIC.