    MPs Approve Motion to Impeach CS Linturi

    Members of Parliament have approved the impeachment of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

    Consequently, the House will establish a special committee to investigate the matter further.

    The motion garnered support from 149 members, while 36 opposed it. Three members chose to abstain from voting.

    The select team must be constituted in seven days after the vote.

    The committee’s makeup ensures fair parliamentary representation, with 6 slots designated for the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, 4 for the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, and 1 for the Jubilee Party.

    National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said, ”In nominating the members, parties are to ensure the nominees to the committee reflect the diversity of the house including regional and gender considerations.”

    The mover of the motion, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka called for  bi-partisanship in the voting process.

    “This is not a political issue, this is a moral issue. The CS is genuinely and criminally involved in this particular issue of denying Kenyans the opportunity to ensure that we have food security in the country,” he said.

    Linturi is accused of gross violations of the constitution, including breaches of good governance, accountability, and criminal negligence.

    The allegations centre around the distribution of fake fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

