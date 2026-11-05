MPs Call for Increased Funding, Upgrading of Kenya’s Embassy in Ethiopia

A parliamentary delegation led by Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich has called for increased funding and urgent renovation of Kenya’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to strengthen the country’s diplomatic operations and regional engagement.

The lawmakers made the call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, when they paid a courtesy visit to Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Amb. Galma Boru, at the Kenyan Mission in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the delegation reviewed the mission’s work in advancing Kenya’s interests in Ethiopia and across the African Union. They also commended the Ambassador and embassy staff for their continued dedication to diplomatic service.

The discussions also focused on regional trade, with the MPs calling for the fast-tracking of the Moyale Inland Container Terminal to strengthen commercial relations between Kenya and Ethiopia.

“This facility is quite vital for boosting bilateral trade between Kenya and Ethiopia and facilitating Ethiopia’s access to the Port of Lamu. There is therefore need to fast-track its development and completion,” Toroitich said.

In line with Parliament’s oversight mandate, the delegation also examined the embassy’s operations and financial position, noting that its broad diplomatic responsibilities required additional budgetary support.

The lawmakers observed that the mission serves both bilateral and multilateral functions, representing Kenya before the Ethiopian government, the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

They argued that the embassy’s extensive responsibilities warranted a substantial increase in its budget to enable it to execute its mandate effectively.

“Given its expansive mandate, the Mission requires specialized budgetary support to fulfill its expanded mandate effectively,” Toroitich said.

The delegation also toured the embassy’s chancery and staff residences, where they raised concerns over the condition of the facilities.

The MPs noted that the buildings had not undergone major repairs since their construction in 1971, highlighting the need for urgent funding to complete ongoing renovation works and improve the working and living conditions of diplomatic staff.

At the end of the visit, the lawmakers pledged to raise the concerns in the National Assembly and push for action on the Moyale Inland Container Terminal, the embassy’s funding requirements and the renovation of its infrastructure.

The delegation is in Addis Ababa to attend the second African Political Parties Summit (APPS 2026), scheduled for November 5 to 7.

The summit is being held under the theme, “Governing for Growth: Political Parties as Architects of Africa’s Economic Future.”