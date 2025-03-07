MPs Demand Overhaul Of ICT And Broadcasting Budgets Over Project Duplication, Funding Gaps

The National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information, and Innovation has called for a complete overhaul of the budget allocations for the State Departments of ICT and Broadcasting, citing project duplication and funding gaps.

During a review of the Supplementary Estimates II for the departments, MPs expressed concerns that allocated funds were not translating into tangible projects on the ground.

The meeting, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, questioned the implementation of initiatives like the Jitume Digital Enablement Programme and the Kenya Digital Economy and Public Access (KDEAP) fund.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo appealed for increased funding, urging MPs to reinstate a rationalized budget to clear pending bills for the 2023/24 financial year and support ICT infrastructure maintenance for 2024/25.

He requested an additional Sh1 billion for the Jitume Programme and Sh7.7 billion for the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

However, MPs challenged the ministry on its ability to meet its targets.

Erastus Kivasu questioned the feasibility of delivering the 1,450 digital hubs promised by the President, citing previous unfulfilled commitments such as the installation of 100,000 km of fiber-optic cable.

“Can we have realistic targets?” he asked.

Mumina Bonaya raised concerns about slow progress, stating, “Two years down the line, little has been achieved. We need to win back Kenyans’ trust.”

Alfah Miruka criticized the budget-making process, arguing that it does not align with the government’s promises.

“The President has made many pronouncements, but are these factored into the budget? What is being planned does not match what is happening on the ground,” he said.

Committee Chair John Kiarie demanded clarity on funding cuts, particularly the reduction of KDEAP funding from Sh2.8 billion to Sh650 million.

“If Treasury is implementing zero budgeting, then we need a corresponding zero-budget format from the ministry to streamline our financial planning,” he stated.

In response, CS Kabogo explained that budget reductions often stem from Treasury’s doubts about the ministry’s ability to absorb funds.

“The targets are realistic, but financial constraints hinder execution. We are, however, realigning priorities to deliver on presidential directives,” he said.

MPs also questioned the duplication of projects within the ministry, including Studio Mashinani, digital hubs, and centers of excellence, which receive separate funding despite having similar objectives.

Kakuta Maimai emphasized the need for consolidation, stating, “Can we not have duplication? It is redundant. We need a 21st-century KBC that can truly compete with other broadcasters.”

Jematiah criticized KBC’s current state, saying, “KBC is dull. You need to repackage and rebrand.”

Joyce Bensouda suggested that KBC collaborate with private broadcasters to improve content.

“Invite your competitors and share knowledge. Instead of spending on unnecessary travel, invest in KBC’s transformation. We need to see a return on investment,” she urged.

Kivasu raised concerns about Studio Mashinani’s expansion, pointing out that despite being launched in 2014, only four studios exist to date.

“Now you want 15 more—how will that happen?” he asked. Miruka called for modernization, warning that money continues to be pumped into stagnant projects.

CS Kabogo acknowledged the need for better resource utilization and agreed to consider merging Studio Mashinani with digital hubs.

He also welcomed suggestions to repurpose existing government facilities such as POSTA offices and public libraries for digital programs.

Kiarie concluded by emphasizing the urgency of KBC’s reform.

“Studio Mashinani needs to be a content generator. Alex Chamwada’s one-man show attracts more viewership than KBC with its full staff. If KBC fails to transform this time, there may never be another opportunity,” he warned.