MPs Question Slow Progress of Land Registry Digitization Despite Budget Increase

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Lands has raised concerns over the slow pace of the land registry digitization programme, despite receiving a budget boost in the latest supplementary estimates.

During a meeting with Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, the committee, led by Chairperson North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, questioned why the programme’s rollout remained sluggish despite a proposed increment of Sh434 million in the Supplementary Budget Estimates No. 2 for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The MPs also sought clarification on whether further digitization efforts were being made in registries that had already transitioned to digital platforms.

In response, Korir explained that the funds were allocated for system maintenance, upgrades, and consultancy services required to expand the program to other registries.

“Mr. PS, what we need to know is if the system we have is a long-term solution that will not need us to allocate funds for an overhaul in the future,” posed Nyamoko.

Korir assured the lawmakers that the system was developed by a multi-agency team, including officers from the Lands Ministry and the National Intelligence Service, to ensure data security against emerging cyber threats.

MPs further questioned how the State Department planned to integrate existing staff into system operations to reduce reliance on external consultants. The PS revealed that the department had recruited technical staff through the Public Service Commission, absorbing some serving officers into new roles.

The State Department is seeking to revise its recurrent expenditure by Sh404 million and development expenditure by Sh1.77 billion, bringing total budgetary adjustments to Sh2.174 billion.

Separately, the committee met with National Land Commission (NLC) officials, led by CEO Kabale Tache, to discuss similar concerns. The NLC also addressed delays in compensating people displaced by government infrastructure projects.

Once the committee finalizes its report on the State Department and the NLC’s budget requests, Nyamoko will present it before the Liaison Committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker. The Liaison Committee is currently handling the Supplementary Budget Estimates due to the pending reconstitution of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, which is set to elect new leadership.